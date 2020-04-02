Clyde Elliott "Andy" Allred, 85, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private burial will take place at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL. The family will schedule a public memorial service at a later date. Mr. Allred was a native and lifelong resident of Lincoln, AL. He was an Army veteran of The Korean Conflict and was retired from Liberty National Life Insurance Co. Andy was very involved with youth sports and served as the former president of Lincoln High School Booster Club. He enjoyed planning, traveling, and driving his friends on trips and was well known for his famous BBQ sauce. Mr. Allred is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ila "Boots" Allred; daughters, Angi Arnett, Terri Greene (Rich); grandchildren, Brad Arnett (Tammy), Conner Greene, Alex Greene, Abby Greene; great-grandchildren, Gabby Arnett, Amber Arnett, Cece Arnett, Addison Arnett; sisters, Mildred Glidewell, Emma Bell, Virginia Parker, Nancy Hinkle, Dorothy Wright; brothers Charlie Allred, Frances Allred, and David Allred. He is preceded in death by his brother, John Allred. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Potter's Clay Sunday School Class of Eastaboga Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 2, 2020