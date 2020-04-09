Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coach Bernadean Showers. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc 33558 US Hwy 280 Childersburg , AL 35044 (256)-378-7199 Viewing 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sunset Memorial Chapel 33558 US Hwy 280 Childersburg , AL View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Elmwood Cemetery 600 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Birmingham , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside service for Coach Bernadean Showers, 90, will be held, Friday, April 10, 2020, @ 12:00 Noon at Elmwood Cemetery, 600 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Birmingham, Alabama, The Reverend Percy Nolan, officiating.

Bernadean Showers was born on August 19, 1929, in Bessemer, Alabama, to the union of A.C. and Rejetta Showers.

Bernadean received his early education at Roosevelt Junior High School and then graduated from Fairfield Industrial High School. He received his B.S. degree from Tuskegee Institute, a Master of Arts degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, and further studied at Ball State University, and Alabama State University. He proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army during the

He accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was united with St. Thomas United Methodist Church after moving to Sylacauga, Alabama, where he served as a class leader, Sunday School teacher, and chairman of several committees.

Bernadean was united in holy matrimony with Mary Lois Price, on December 25, 1955, in Five Points, Alabama. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sylacauga, Alabama, where they raised their three children, André, Angelo, and April.

He devoted 30 years of dedicated service to Sylacauga City Schools, where he was an industrial arts teacher at East Highland School for 29 years and a math teacher at Sylacauga High School for one year. He was a varsity basketball coach and assistant football coach at East Highland, for several years. During his career, Bernadean was recognized as the Outstanding Industrial Arts Teacher of Alabama, served on the committee to write the Industrial Arts Curriculum Guide for the state of Alabama, and served as an evaluator for the UAB Industrial Arts Curriculum. Upon retiring from education in 1985, he went on to work at the Sylacauga Housing Authority, Talladega College, and Marvin's Hardware Supply.

Bernadean always gave of himself in community and service activities. He was a member of the Alabama Education Association, National Education Association, Industrial Arts Association of Alabama, Sylacauga Teachers Association, the Talladega County Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, and Tuskegee Alumni Association. In 1977, he was honored with the Alumni Merit Award, presented by the Southeast Region of the Tuskegee Institute National Alumni Association.

In 2019, he was recognized as a "Living Legend" by the Tuskegee University Alumni Association of Talladega County at their annual scholarship banquet.

Bernadean departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Coosa Valley Medical Center Nursing Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. and Rejetta Showers; brothers, Donald Showers, Ernest Showers, Bennie Lee Showers, and Waverly Showers; and grandson, Jason Showers.

He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, André and Angelo Showers of Sylacauga, Alabama; daughter, April (Shannon) Durel of Grayson, Georgia; sisters, Annie Bell Northern of Los Angeles, California, and Eleanor Cummings of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Danielle (Michael) Taylor of Stockbridge, Georgia, Justin Showers of Helena, Alabama, Brianna Childers and Liliana Durel both of Grayson, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Makayla Showers and Mason Taylor both of Stockbridge, Georgia; former wife, Mary Lois Showers; special friend, Helen Madden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Bernadean Showers to the St. Thomas United Methodist Church Building Fund, 503 S. Main Street, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150

A walk through public viewing will be Thursday, April 9, from 1- 6 P.M at the funeral home.

Sunset Memorial Chapel will direct the services.



