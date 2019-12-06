Celebration of life for Mr. Condaruis Oden, 28, will be held on Saturday, December 7th at Faith Temple Ministries, Talladega, AL at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 5PM until 7pm at the funeral home. Mr. Oden departed this life on November 30, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his parents, Eldric (Lashay) Fluker of Birmingham, AL; Trina Oden of Sylacauga, AL; one loving daughter, Collins MacKenzie Oden of Alexander City, AL; one niece, Kayleigh Oden; three brothers, Vonterius Oden, Donteriuis Oden, both of Sylacauga, AL; and Andrew Turner of Birmingham, AL; three sisters, Alexus Oden of Sylacauga, AL; Morgan Adamson of Tuscaloosa, AL; and Kayla Turner of Dallas, TX; grandparents, Patricia D. Roston of Sylacauga, AL; Earnest (Nakita) Roston, Sr. of Childersburg, AL; Genette Oden of Gibsonton, FL; and Sam Oden of Sylacauga, AL; six aunts, Celiea Fluker of Munford, AL; Leslie (Tyrone) Hardy of Alpine, AL; Treesha Roston of Childersburg, AL; Sandra (Andrew) Keith of Sylacauga, AL; Ruth Oden of Gibsonton, FL; Tesha Oden of Childersburg, AL; three uncles, Christopher (Stephanie) Fluker of Sylacauga, AL; Earnest Roston, Jr. of Northfolk, VA; and Jonathan Oden of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 6, 2019