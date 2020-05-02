Conni F. Hollis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Conni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside Service for Conni F. Hollis, age 73, will be held Monday, May 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Hollis passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was very dedicated to Ann's New Life Center where she volunteered. She served as coordinator and co-owner of Hair Centre Salon for 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jimmy Hollis; 2 sons, Tony Hollis, Jay (Whitney) Hollis; 3 grandchildren, Riley Hollis, Avery Hollis, Perry Hollis. Donations may be made to Ann's New Life Center in her memory. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home -Pell City will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
11:00 - 1:30 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
4
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved