Graveside Service for Conni F. Hollis, age 73, will be held Monday, May 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Hollis passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was very dedicated to Ann's New Life Center where she volunteered. She served as coordinator and co-owner of Hair Centre Salon for 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jimmy Hollis; 2 sons, Tony Hollis, Jay (Whitney) Hollis; 3 grandchildren, Riley Hollis, Avery Hollis, Perry Hollis. Donations may be made to Ann's New Life Center in her memory. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home -Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 2, 2020.