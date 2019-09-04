Connie Keith Wesley, 68 of Talladega passed away September 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Thursday September 5, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Pine Hill Memorial Park. David Gaither will officiate the service. Her Family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30 until 11:00am at funeral home. Mrs. Wesley was born in Talladega June 16, 1951. She was the daughter of the late Larcus and Jean Keith of Talladega, she was member of New Hope Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Lavelle Wesley, son Tyler Wesley and wife Heather, four sisters Marsha Milam (Harry), Janice Keith, Libby Keith, Cindy Robinson (Terry), two brothers Kenneth Keith (Donna), Jeff Keith (Shannon), grandson Elijah Wesley, granddaughter Casey Wesley and several nieces and nephews. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 4, 2019