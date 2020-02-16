Connie Lynn Wills, 70, passed away February 8, 2020.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the library of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Lincoln, Al. with Ronnie Chapman officiating.
Connie worked at the Talladega Superspeedway Gift Shop for 30 years, she was a member and a church pianist at Refuge Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bobbie Nelson and her brother, Gregory Frank Nelson.
Her survivors include her son, Vance Hurst and brother, Jimmy Nelson.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 16, 2020