Cora Mae Smith passed away February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old. Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Munford Baptist Church with John Harris, John Trickett and Mike Foreman officiating. Her family will receive friends at Munford Baptist Church beginning at 12:00 p.m. Mrs. Smith was a member of Munford Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cynthia and John Hughes; husband of 68 years, Clarence Smith; son, Danny Smith; three sisters and seven brothers. Her survivors include her daughter, Johnnie Sue Ford (Rickey); sister, Mattie Lou Hurst; grandchildren, Wesley Ford (Flora), Destry Ford, Sheena McKibben (Rick), Jessica Smith, Allison Smith; great-grandchildren, Lance Ford, Alisha Ford Carothers (Elliott), Jackson, Logan and Colton McKibben, Kylie Pitts, Kendall Barthel and great great-grandchild, Baylor Carothers. Pallbearers will be John Trickett, Lance Ford, Elliott Carothers, Paul Hughes, Rick McKibben and Johnny Hurst. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Gaither, George Reinier and Rickey Sellers. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 4, 2020