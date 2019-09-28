Craig Duane Hunnicutt, age 52, of Sylacauga, AL, passed away September 26, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12-2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga. All services will be officiated by Rev. James Haskins and Rev. Chuck Terrell. He is survived by his wife, Tanya Lynn Hunnicutt; son, Luke Edward Hunnicutt; daughters, Taylor Elizabeth Hunnicutt and Sara Lynn Hunnicutt; mother, Lovie Lovelace; and sister, Natalie Thomas. Mr. Hunnicutt is preceded in death by his father, T. Edward Hunnicutt. The pallbearers will be Tate Leonard, Mark Colson, Matthew Colson, Rex Littleton, Ray Sosa, Scott Booth, Mike Jones, and Micah Dailey. Mr. Hunnicutt was Head Football Coach and Athletic Director from 1996-2000 at Isabella High School. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 28, 2019