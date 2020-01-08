The Daily Home

Curtis E. McDonald

Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Obituary
Funeral service for Curtis E. McDonald, age 79, of Alpine will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Grace Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Mr. McDonald passed away January 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, retired from Kimberly-Clark, then driving a school bus for the Talladega County Board of Education for 10 years. Survivors are his wife: Barbara McDonald, sons: Brian McDonald (Terri), Keith McDonald (Mandy), Heath McDonald (Kelli), Brad McDonald, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother: Neal McDonald, sisters: Myrtle Peoples, Shirley Peoples, Sarah Weldon and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Brian McDonald, Keith McDonald, Heath McDonald, Brad McDonald, Patrick McDonald, Derek McDonald. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rodney Abbott and Josh Harris. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 8, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Sylacauga, AL   (256) 245-4361
