Celebration of Life for Mr. Curtis Owens, age 80, will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Community Funeral Home.
Mr. Owens departed this walk of life on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Ida R. Owens of Sylacauga, AL; one loving daughter, Kathleen Hall of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
