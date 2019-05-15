The Daily Home

Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL
35161
(256)-362-2344
Cynthia (C.J) Keel Hendrick, 53, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. The family will have a memorial service for Mrs. Cynthia at a later date. Cynthia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and cooking for others. She loved her family and her friends. She is survived by her husband, John Hendrick; two sons, William Lathan Keel (Stephanie) and Justin Louis Keel (Kelly); one grandson, William Louis Keel; two brothers, William Tommy Karr and Eddie Karr; two sisters, Nannette Donohoo and Rita Gunning. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Glenda Karr; and grandparents, Raymond and Mitty Faulkner. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 15, 2019
