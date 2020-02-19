- Mrs. Cynthia "Cindy" Teresa Cunningham, 48, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. David Reeves will officiate. Mrs. Cunningham lived all of her life in Talladega and enjoyed crafting. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wendell Wheeles and Dorothy and Edward Sanders; brother, Dewayne Wheeles; and her grandparents. Mrs. Cunningham is survived by her husband, Robert Cunningham; son, Christian (Patricia) Cunningham; daughters, Victoria Cunningham and Courtney (Cody) Hendrix; brothers, Jason Wheeles, Kenneth Wheeles, and Jessie Wheeles; sister, Kimberlee Sanders; grandchildren, Austin Berryhill, Nevaeh Berryhill, Tyler Berryhill, and Miracle Cunningham; special nephews, Shane Roper, Gage Knighten, Thomas Cunningham; special friends, Bradley and Deborah Knapp and David and Rose Reeves.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 19, 2020