Mr. D'Angelo Lavell "Bean" Shirel, 32, of Talladega, Alabama, will be held, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 12 Noon at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jaques Francois officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Shirel on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega.

D'Angelo Lavell "Bean" Shirel was born on October 5, 1988 to the parentage of Anthony Swain and Clara Shirel Swain in Talladega, Alabama.

D'Angelo united with Mt. Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church at an early age where he was an active member who participated in various activities including serving as a junior deacon.

D'Angelo, often referred to as "Bean" by many of his friends and relatives, was loved by all. During his youth, he enjoyed sports and was a 2007 graduate of Talladega High School where he showed his great athletics skills on both the basketball and football team. He also played in the Talladega City Leagues. At the time of his death, D'Angelo was an employee with Legacy Cabinets in Eastaboga and was loved by all his co-workers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and most of all his kids, which were his prized possessions.

D'Angelo's life journey came to an end in the early morning hour of November 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manuel and Betty Shirel and Minnie J. Swain and Willie Henderson; five aunts, Sharon Cross, Reabell Swain, Juanita Swain, Nettie M. Swain and Brenda Elston; two uncles, Willie Howard Swain and Lawrence Swain.

D'Angelo leaves to cherish and remember all his love and precious memories; two sons, A'Mare White and Dakare Shirel; one daughter, Katlyn White; loving parents, Clara Shirel Swain and Anthony Swain; two sisters, Kendiada Whitson and Shaquita Whitson of Talladega; three brothers, D'Anthony (Shantia) Shirel, D'Antwanez Swain, and Brandon Swain, all of Talladega; special companion, Angelica White; special brother from another mother, Trenez Jones; six aunts, Carol (Robert) Reed, Mozelle (Johnny) Whitson, Lillie Whitson, Diane (Tony) McElderry, Patricia (Warren) Frazier, and Rita Swain; five uncles, Joe M. (Debra) Shirel, Sr., Rodney (Sylvia) Shirel;, Michael Shirel, Mark (Sheletia) Shirel, and Rodney (Shenita) Swain; a special loving family, The Whites, who loved him dearly; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.

S.M. Goodson Funeral Home

Talladega

Sheffton M Goodson

256.480.3177

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store