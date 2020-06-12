Graveside Service for Mr. Da'Ryan Martez Oden, 24 of Pell City, AL, will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11 AM, at Community Cemetery, Rocky Zion Church, Pell City, AL. Dante Jelks Funeral Home, Directing. Mr. Da'Ryan Martez Oden was born to Tonisha Oden and Ryan Mickens on May 20, 1996, in Pell City, Alabama. As a youth, he attended Jacob's Chapel CME Church and later joined Christ in Me Church, Pell City. Da'Ryan attended schools within the Pell City School System. He loved sports and played basketball, football, and soccer as a youth. He also liked to fish with his family. He liked to coon hunt with his brother Ryan and Uncle Quint. Da'Ryan had a special interest in music. He was known as Buck to family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother: Tonisha Oden, Pell City, Alabama; father: Ryan (Franceian) Mickens, Margaret, Alabama; a son: London Ky'lee; brothers: Tyrone (Ebony) Oden and Ryan (Amanda) Bell; sister: Renita Bell; his grandparents: Baylous Oden and Vickie Green (Robert), all of Pell City, Alabama, and Laura Williams of Margaret; his nieces and nephews: Za'Riya Oden, London Bell, Kyrie Bell, Brylan Oden, Jaylon Lee, and Austin Bell; a special niece: Miracle Oden; his aunts and uncles: Ronita (Heath) Scott, Dequandra Oden of Pell City, Sonya Lyles of Margaret, Alabama, Dwayne Oden of Oxford, Alabama, Quinton Lyles of Margaret, Alabama, Eddie Mickens of Pell City, Alabama; the mother of his son: Lauren Cox; a special friend: Felicia Burroughs; and a host of relatives and friends. Buck is preceded in death by his grandfather Willie Earl Lathan and aunt Desi Payne.

