The Daily Home

Mr. Da'Untay Marquel Looney

Service Information
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Stewartville, AL
View Map
Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Da'Untay Marquel Looney, 21, will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Union Baptist Church, Stewartville, AL at 11:00 AM with Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Friday, 1pm to 8pm at Funeral Home. Mr. Looney departed this walk of life on July 13, 2019 at Citizen Baptist Medical Center, Talladega, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother, Delphine Morten; a loving father, Jonathan (Michelle) Looney; five sisters, Jaquisha Harris, Laura Harrell, Kimora Morton, Latisha (Larry) Brown, and Zekita Burns; four brothers, Antonio Harrell, Damori Morton, Jayden Morton, and Gabriel Morton; grandparents, Kay Looney and Rosie (Jerry) Hughes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on July 19, 2019
