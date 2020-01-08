Celebration of life for Mrs. Daisy Mae (Borden) Wilson, 83, will be held on Wednesday, January 8, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 11:00AM. Rev. Roger Holtzclaw, officiating. Burial will be held in Pine Grove | St. John Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Body will lie in state one hour prior to service. On January 3, 2020 Mrs. Wilson departed this walk of life at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Wilson leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Lewis Wilson, one loving daughter Dorothy (late George) Carter; four sons: Ray Charles (Monalita) Borden, Alfred L. Cook, Calvin (Willie Dell) Cook, and Randolph (Ramona) Cook; three brothers: Roy (Ella) Borden, Billy Wayne (Loretta) Borden, and Terry Borden; four sister-in-laws: Evelyn Wilson, Lillian Thomas Borden, Doris Borden, and Willowdean Borden; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; a special friend Ms. Simmons; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 8, 2020