Dale Foster Hughes
1934 - 2020
Dale Foster Hughes, 86, of Decatur will have a visitation on Monday September 28, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Ridout's Brown-Service Funeral Home and a burial will be on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 12:30 PM with Military Honors and Gayle Fowler speaking at the committal.
Mr. Hughes was born on March 29, 1934 in Coosa County Alabama to Lewis Elsby Hughes Addie Vickers Hughes and passed away at his residence on September 24, 2020. He was a Member of Central Baptist church, He served in the United States Army, Retired from Liberty National Life Insurance Company, Served with the Decatur Police Auxiliary, and worked as an aid with the special needs children at Austin High School.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Mary Louise Hughes, Daughter Cynthia Picou (David); Son Keith Hughes (Deana). Grandchildren Joshua Dale Picou, Catherine Gayle Picou, Ian Gore.
Family Request donations to Hospice of The Valley in Decatur.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ridout's Brown Service Funeral Home - Decatur
SEP
29
Burial
12:30 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ridout's Brown-Service Funeral Home
