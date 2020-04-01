Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Marie Kent Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Marie Kent Martin passed away March 20, 2020, at her home on Logan Martin Lake. She was 74 years old. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, James Allen Martin, and five children: Kimberly Manning of John's Creek, Georgia; Cynthia Little of Port St. Joe, Florida; Kellye Evans of Talladega, Alabama; Kent Cosper of Weaver, Alabama; and David Martin of Pell City, Alabama and 11 grandchildren: Chad Adams of Orpmogo, MO; Andrea Gibson of Port St. Joe, Fl; Kyle Blore of John's Creek, GA; Kasey Guthrie of Elkmont, Al; Jamie Hodge of Akron, OH; Jeffery Evans of Sylvan Springs, AL; Alisa Evans of Sylvan Springs, AL; Brittany Leader of Ruskin, FL; Isabella and Levi Martin of Pell City, AL and Adelyn Cosper of Weaver, AL; and 15 great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life at our home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5th. Her ashes will be dropped on the Martin Memorial Reef in the Gulf Of Mexico at a later date.

Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 1, 2020

