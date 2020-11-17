Reverend Dale Wilson Dison of Talladega passed away November 15, 2020, at 83 years of age. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday November 20, 2020, at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Dr Stan Albright will officiate the service. His family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 12:30 – 2:00 pm.
Dale graduated from Talladega High School in 1955. He was also a graduate of Jacksonville State University and the University of Tennessee. After graduating, he taught at Auburn University. He received a Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and then served 20 years as a Southern Baptist Missionary in Kenya, East Africa. After retiring from the mission field, he served as the pastor of Mt. Ida Baptist Church for the last 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pasty Dison, and his parents Tobie and Ruth Dison. He is survived by his children Darryl Dison (Lynn), DeeDee Condor (David), and Dawn Lee (Michael Mandlehr), as well as his best friend and brother, Ronald Dison (Margie). "Babu" was loved by his grandchildren Kelsey Lee, Ian Condor, Taylor Dison, Jake Lee, Drew Dison, and Sean Condor, as well as his great-granddaughters Olivia and Blair.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Ron Dison, Mike Mandlehr, David Condor, Darryl Dison, Drew Dison and Ian Condor. Honorary Pallbearers are Sean Condor, Tim Mitchell, Robert Luker, Travis Griffin, Mike Carden, Julian King, and Cory Barnett. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct services. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneral.com