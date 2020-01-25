Daniel Franklin Clifton of Sylacauga, Alabama died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Hollins, Alabama, on June 26, 1939, the fifth of the six children of James Dewey Clifton and Anna Mae Guthrie Clifton. Franklin is survived by his wife, Jeanette Baker Clifton; his daughter Danette Clifton Banish (Peter); grandchildren Jack and Elise; granddog Button; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Obera Solley, O.B. Clifton, Yvonne Helton, James Ivy Clifton, and Dellar Robinson. Franklin retired from Alabama Power with 30 years of service. He was a graduate of B.B. Comer High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He also was a member of Sylacauga First United Methodist Church and the Upper Room Sunday School Class. Throughout his life, Franklin lived his Christian faith by serving others. He coached little league girls softball; volunteered as a reading mentor at Elvin Hill Elementary School in Columbiana, Alabama; was president of the Shelby County High School band boosters; delivered meals with the Meals on Wheels program; and visited shut-ins and hospital patients in the community. Franklin also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, Auburn sports, and gardening. His meticulous yard work was recognized by the Sylacauga Beautification Council. A visitation for Franklin will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. The funeral service will occur after the visitation. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Sylacauga, Alabama. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the United Methodist Children's Home or your favorite children's charity.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 25, 2020