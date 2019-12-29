Daniel Robert Centilli, age 30, died on Monday, December 23, 2019.
A veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and a recipient of the Purple Heart during his service as a United States Marine.
Born and raised in Pell City, Alabama, Daniel was a 2012 Graduate of Pell City High School and a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Daniel joined the United States Marine Corp in 2011 as a Machine Gunner where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and served time in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Daniel had several great loves in his life - his family, his service dog "Diesel", and his beloved Marine Corp.
He is survived by his parents Pat and Alana Centilli, Billy and Tammie Watts; grandparents, Larry and Mary Esther Krantz, and Patsy Keith; brothers, Jonathon Watts and Sam Grimes; sisters Jessica Centilli and Morgan Grimes, and one niece Adelynn Grace.
Funeral service for Daniel will be held on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Pell City, Alabama. Interment will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City, Alabama.
Pallbearers are Chad Chandler, Ben Nabers, Jeremy Harris, Will Sutton, Mike Ball and Stephen Henderson.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Daniel Centilli to Semper Fi Fund - www.semperfifund.org
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 29, 2019