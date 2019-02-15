Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Danny Cronan of Birmingham, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Mr. Cronan's funeral services will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Usrey Chapel at 2:30 pm. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home. Danny was a talented artist and love to paint. Some of his artwork was displayed at the Birmingham Zoo. He was a passionate man who loved with his whole being. Danny also worked at UAB Hospital helping in research for 17 years. He was the proud father to 3 beautiful children Morgan 11, Megan 7, and Danny Jr 2. He waited a long time to be a father and considered his children his greatest accomplishments. He was always so proud of every milestone with them. He is survived by his 3 children, Morgan, Megan, and Danny Jr; his brothers, Russell Cronan, Jimmy Cronan (Tonya), Joe Keaton (Lia); his sisters, Debbie Cronan Magni (Dean) and Angela Hoffman; and 16 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Velma Evelyn Taylor; and his fathers, Russell E Cronan and Joseph Keaton.

