Danny Joe Burnett, of Sylacauga, age 65, passed away July 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Susie Burnett, daughters, Amanda Mclain (Ernie), Jackie Prince, and Christie Mottla (Paul), sons, Michael Burnett and Keith Thomas (Shelly), sisters, Joy Dean McCain and Doris Jackson, a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and a special friend that was like a brother, C.J. Walker. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorse and Iula Burnett, and a special nephew, Ray Offord. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Curtis and Son North Chapel, at 2pm, with a visitation from 12noon until 2pm. Rev. Russ Sapp and Rev. Wesley Allen will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be, Mike Whorton, C.J. Walker, Ed Bordwein, Leroy Cobb, Billy Atkinson, David Law, and Jimmy Brown. Active pallbearers will be, Jason Pope, Michael Mclain, Donnie Lester, Gene Sims, Kaleb Whorton, and Danny Hembree. Mr. Burnett retired from Kimberly Clark after 24 years, was a long acting Coosa County Constable, was a Coosa County Republican board member, and an active historian with the Southern Cultural Center of Wetumpka Al. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on July 24, 2019