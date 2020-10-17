Danny Lamar Herrington, 74, passed away October 16, 2020. A military honors graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Stockdale Baptist Church Cemetery with Kevin Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Danny was a wonderful man who would give the shirt off of his back to his family or friends. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his sons, Clifford Herrington and Johnny L. Sims; grandson, Danny R. Herrington; and granddaughter, Marie Gilliand. Preceding him in death was his wife, Quanda Lynn Herrington. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.