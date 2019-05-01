The Daily Home

Mr. Danny Wayne Gurley

Guest Book
  • "Our prayers are with you and your family may God always..."
  • "Dear family and friends, Please accept my deepest..."
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
  • "May the God of all comfort, strengthen the family and..."
    - C.E
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May the god of comfort be with..."
    - Denise
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Obituary
Mr. Danny Wayne Gurley, 63, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on April 28, 2019 in Birmingham. Mr. Gurley was a graduate of Gadsden State Community College. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jean Gurley; and his brother, Tim Gurley. He is survived by his daughters, Heather Smith and April Jordan; sons, Dan Gurley, Anthony Price and Adam Price; sisters, Cindy Rawson and Angela Black; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday May 3, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. The family will receive friends Friday from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on May 1, 2019
