Funeral service for Mrs. Daphna Williams 56 of Sylacauga, AL; 12PM; Monday, September 28, 2020 at Great Bethel Baptist Church, Alexander City, AL Visitation: Sunday, September 27, 2020; 3-8pm at the funeral home. Burial, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.

