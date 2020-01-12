Memorial service for Daphne Robinson Stanton, 67, will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist of Sylacauga with Pastor James Haskins and Pastor Charles Kelly officiating.
Mrs. Stanton died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Ed & Betty Robinson.
She is survived by her husband, Russ Stanton; daughter, Carrie (Brian) Cole; son, Curt (Ashley) Williams; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Cole, Thomas Cole, John David Cole, Colton Williams; sister, Libby (Gary) Bolan; and niece, Beth (Drew) Connell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist of Sylacauga.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 12, 2020