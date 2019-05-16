Funeral service for Daquarius Dante Brown 27, will be on Saturday, May 18, at 2 pm at the Christ Deliverence Christian Center where Rev. Timothy Embry, pastor and Dr. Patrick Brown officiating. Interment will follow Westview Cemetery. Mr. Brown passed away on May 10, 2019. Mr. Brown's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. Survivors include his parents: Valarie (Alfred) Brown, Darren (Lorika) Hutchinson; siblings: CorDarryl (Shaundora) Brown, Courtney (Whitney) Brown, Darius (Jalysa) Brown, Taquarius Curry, Fantasma Hutchinson, Keyundria Brown; step siblings: Fantasia McCain, JaMichael McCain; grandparents: Sandra Wilson Ruby Hutchinson, Charles Woodgett other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home from May 16 to May 17, 2019