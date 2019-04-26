Memorial service for Mrs. Darnella D. Player, 66, will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth R. Walker, officiating. Mrs. Player departed his life on April 19, 2019 at her residence . She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Alicia (Delvin Milner) Player, of Childersburg, AL; one son, Martel Shealey, Washington, DC; one brother Willie James Player of Sylacauga, AL; grandchildren, Ananda Player, TyQuan Player, Marques Player, TaDarius Smith all of Childersburg, AL; Makenzi Shealey of Tennessee; Ja'Vion Shealey of Washington, DC; and Tylah Shealey of Atlanta, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 26, 2019