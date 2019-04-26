The Daily Home

Darnella D. Player

Service Information
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
15 North Hightower Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
Obituary
Memorial service for Mrs. Darnella D. Player, 66, will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth R. Walker, officiating. Mrs. Player departed his life on April 19, 2019 at her residence . She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Alicia (Delvin Milner) Player, of Childersburg, AL; one son, Martel Shealey, Washington, DC; one brother Willie James Player of Sylacauga, AL; grandchildren, Ananda Player, TyQuan Player, Marques Player, TaDarius Smith all of Childersburg, AL; Makenzi Shealey of Tennessee; Ja'Vion Shealey of Washington, DC; and Tylah Shealey of Atlanta, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 26, 2019
