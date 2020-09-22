1/1
Dave Cunningham
Dave Cunningham passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2020. He was born September 23, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio. From a very young age, he knew he wanted to be a pilot. As a youngster, unbeknown to his family, he wrote a letter to the wing commander at nearby Lockburne AFB expressing this desire. The USAF, always eager to encourage a young man's interest in a military career, sent two airmen to Dave's home to talk with him more. Imagine their surprise to find that their potential recruit was only 8 years old! With his parents' permission, they took him to the base and gave him the royal tour, including letting him sit in the cockpit of an Air Force jet. He never forgot, and never gave up his goal of becoming an Air Force pilot, nor his love of flying.
He participated in Air Force ROTC at Ohio State University, rising to command the cadet wing while there. He graduated and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force. His career spanned 22 years, during which he flew the T-37, T-38, and RF-4C aircraft while serving tours of duty in Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, and several locations in the US. Among his decorations are the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters.
Upon retirement, he and his wife moved aboard their sailboat and spent 7 years visiting various ports along the US east coast, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.
In 2000, they moved to Fayetteville, Alabama, and settled on Lay Lake. He was active in Lay Lake Home Owners and Boat Owners Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the Cedar Creek Cowboy Church, and he served as a director of the Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed flying his Challenger seaplane, riding his Harley, and throwing bumpers for a series of yellow Labrador retrievers. He was predeceased by his father, Rodney Hugh Cunningham, and his mother, Mary Elisabeth Cunningham. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sarah Lynn Cunningham, and his sister, Judith Kay Tudor (Bud Clements). He will be greatly missed by many friends and family members, well as the family's three labs. There will be a small family funeral and interment at the national military cemetery in Montevallo. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.


Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 22, 2020.
