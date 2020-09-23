Davey Lane Leach, date of birth 2/06/1946 passed away on 9/21/2020 at the age of 74 years old. He was the son of Jackson Jerome Leach and Edith Mae Williams. He attended B.B Comer High school. Davey was a proud veteran of the U.S Army where he served our country for 11 years and included a tour in Vietnam. He was a lover of life, fishing, hunting, CB radioing. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Peggy Sue Leach. Davey and Peggy began married life living in Okinawa Japan and moved back to the U.S. soon after their first son was born. Davey had 2 sons- Gregory Michael (deceased) and Quincy Adam (Nora). Davey was a devoted husband and loving father to his children. Davey worked most of his career at Avondale Mills Textile (EvaJane branch) as a Beemer operator and toward the end of his work career as a security guard at Wal-Mart Supercenter in Sylacauga. Davey has 2 grandchildren by his younger son Quincy- Abigail Jordan Leach and Gavin Hunter Leach. He had no siblings. In his last days he stated "I have lived a good life, and don't regret a minute of it". He also stated, "I am ready to go see Jesus". He will be greatly missed. Graveside service for Mr. Leach will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11AM at Wewoka Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Milam officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30-11 at Wewoka Assembly of God. Online condolences can be left at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.