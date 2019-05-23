Funeral service for Rev. David E. Shafer, 78, will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery in Alpine, AL. Rev. Shafer died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Shafer, sister, Margaret Shafer, sister, Lillian Tonne, brother, Gordon Shafer. Rev. Shafer was a long time pastor at Union Springs Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Shafer; daughter, Pippia Shafer; son, Mark (Susan) Shafer; three grandsons, Christopher, Matthew, Quin; sister, Mary (Colin) Fulrath; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 23, 2019