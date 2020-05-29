David J. Wood
Graveside service for David J. Wood, 90, will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Max Buttram officiating. Mr. Wood died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Ola Wood, father, Anderson David Wood, brother, J. B. Wood and son-in-law, Dwight Duke. Mr. Wood was a member of First Baptist of Oak Grove where he served as church deacon for 50 years. He spent more than 50 years at Coosa Valley No 929 Grand Lodge of Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria Jeanette Wood; three daughters, Gloria Jean Duke of Scottboro, Davida Belinda (Mike) Sanders of Dalton, GA, Cynthia Veronica (Kenny) Crump; brother, Jim (JoAnn) Wood of Sylacauga; sister, Marjorie Jane (Danny) Jones Aiken, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Braxton Duke, Jason (Georgia) Duke, Amanda (Bryan) Kiep, Belinda (Brad) Sloan, Leslie (Nekiah) Sanders, Chris (Amy) Sanders, Spencer Powers; 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First Baptist Church of Oak Grove Building Fund. Pallbearers will be Braxton Duke, Jason Duke, Leslie Sanders, Chris Sanders, Spencer Powers and Brad Sloan. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
