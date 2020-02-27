Funeral service for David "Shady" McGrady, age 63, of Sycamore will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2PM at Sycamore Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 at the church. Mr. McGrady passed away February 24, 2020 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center. He was survived by his mother: Ann McGrady, brother: Bob McGrady, nieces: Lindsey McGrady, Kristy Jones and great nephews and nieces: Ethan McGrady, Hadyn Owen and Harper Jones. Pallbearers will be Marshall McGrady, Chris Studdard, Ethan McGrady, Jay Cobb, Ronnie McGrady, Tim McGrady. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2020