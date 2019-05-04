David Scott Wesson, 50, of Hinton entered into eternal rest Wednesday May 1, 2019. Born February 14, 1969 at Sylacauga, AL he was the son of Robert B. and Yvonne M. Collins of Hinton. David was a Maintenance leader and Foreman with Whitten Construction, enjoyed watching the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, farming, hunting and fishing. He was a True Patriotic American. He was preceded in death by his step-brother, Jeremiah Collins. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Joseph O'Neal Wesson and companion Lacy of AL; two grandchildren, Alyssa and Conner Wesson both of AL; sister, Tonia Marie Wesson of FL; niece, Kalynn Marie Wesson; great nephew, Jackson "Bug" Wesson and step-brother, Robert B. Collins Jr. of FL. There will be a family memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 4, 2019