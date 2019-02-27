David Wayne Jones, 60, passed away at his home on February 24, 2019. The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Chapel at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Rev. David Lipscomb will officiate. Mr. Jones was a carpenter by trade and was Baptist by faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Ellis C. Jones, Sr., and grandmother, Sylvia Jones Bryant. Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Jones; mother, Jean Jones; sons, Adam Crawford and Daniel (Rachel) Crawford; daughter, Wendy (Scott) Carden; brothers, Ellis C. (Ellen) Jones, Jr, Ricky Jones, Joey (April) Clay; sister, Debbie (Ted) Jackson; as well as 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are small potted plants and dish gardens. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2019