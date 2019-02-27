David Wayne Jones

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "When someone we love falls asleep in death the memories we..."
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."

David Wayne Jones, 60, passed away at his home on February 24, 2019. The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Chapel at Talladega Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Rev. David Lipscomb will officiate. Mr. Jones was a carpenter by trade and was Baptist by faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Ellis C. Jones, Sr., and grandmother, Sylvia Jones Bryant. Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Jones; mother, Jean Jones; sons, Adam Crawford and Daniel (Rachel) Crawford; daughter, Wendy (Scott) Carden; brothers, Ellis C. (Ellen) Jones, Jr, Ricky Jones, Joey (April) Clay; sister, Debbie (Ted) Jackson; as well as 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family's wishes are small potted plants and dish gardens. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Funeral Home
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.