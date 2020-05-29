Dawn Deason Baker, age 50 of Sylacauga, passed away May 27, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Greg Baker; children, Eric P. Davis; Nathan A. Davis (Brianna); Alex Baker; David Baker (Tina); Beth Baker, mother, Mary Deason; brother, Randy Hamilton; grandchildren, Tyler G. Davis; Andrew Nathan Davis; Dorryien Atencio; Emily Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her father, Duncan A. Deason and brother, Gary Hamilton. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 31, 2020 beginning at 12 noon at Curtis and son North Chapel with graveside services to be held at 2PM at Tallassahatchie Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2020.