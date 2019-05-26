Funeral service for Deacon Billy W. Threatt, 68, will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM with Rev. Clifton Cook, officiating. Burial to be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, 1pm to 8pm family hour 5pm to 7pm at Funeral Home.
Deacon Threatt departed his life on May 22, 2019 at his residence, Sylacauga, AL.
At an early age Deacon Billy W. Threatt confessed his life to Christ at Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was a faithful member until his illness. He served on the deacon board for 47 years. He served as superintendent of Sunday School for several years. He was employed at Avondale Mills for 35 years and with Talladega Country Schools as a bus driver for 40 years.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife Arletha M. Threatt; three daughters, Kela Threatt, Katrice Threatt and Kaneka Threatt; siblings, Larry (Mary) Threatt, and Carolyn (Roy) Harvey; two sister in laws, Gloria Threatt and Vivian Threatt; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 26, 2019