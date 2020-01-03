Memorial Service for Deacon Willie T. Smith , 51, will be held on Saturday, January 4, at New Hope Baptist Church Life Center, Sylacauga, AL at 2:00 PM. Bishop Diane McMillian, officiating. Deacon Smith, worked at Blue Bell Creameries for several years. He also worked with Bowater Security where he was given the nickname "Top Flight". Deacon Smith became a member of Righteouss and Truth Ministries and later became a ordained deacon, where he served faithfully until his health failed. On December 28, 2019 Mr. Smith departed this walk of life at Talladega Health & Rehab, Talladega, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife April D. Smith of Childersburg, AL; one son, Donald K. Martin of Talladega, AL; one daughter, Shainerra B. Ridley of Sylacauga, AL; parents, Daniel (Rosetta) King, Sr. of Sylacauga, AL; siblings, Darryl Smith of Sylacauga, AL; Margaret (Marcus) Smith-Baker of Anniston, AL; Daniel King, Jr., April (James) Woods, and Hope King all of Sylacauga, AL; mother in law, Lueree Taylor of Sylacauga, AL; father in law, Garnet Ridley of Anniston, AL; four sister in laws, Luella (Victor) Cameron of Lincoln, AL; Carol (Esley) Colson of Atlanta, GA; Rose (Jerry) Billingsley, and Gwen Ridley all of Sylacauga, AL; three brother in laws, Alford (Sherry Taylor of Ashland, AL; Garnet Ridley of Louisiana; and Kevin Ridley of Sylacauga, AL; Special friend, Fred (Valerie) Stamps, special nephew, Michri Taylor, two God kids, Te'Sean Jones and Makasia Crawford; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 3, 2020