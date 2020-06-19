DeAnna Ford Capps, age 81, of Pell City, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Capps. She is survived by her son, Samuel Curtis Capps (Gena Marie Capps); daughters, Rebecca Lyn Capps and Robin Shay Saunders; 4 grandchildren, Chasidy Capps Redig (Patrick Redig), Mary Shay Capps, Ashley Saunders, Alex Saunders; brother, John Ford (Mary Ann Ford); sister, Kimberly Ann Ford. Part owner of Royal Foods of Alabama. Resident of Pell City, Alabama. Died early Monday morning June 15, 2020 at home. She was a mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was a performing artist, most known for her singing. DeAnna expressed herself through her love, her art and music. She was a philanthropist and active giver. DeAnna's acts of love and service will live on and be imprinted on this town forever. Funeral Service was held Wednesday, June 17 at Kilgroe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was at Seddon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the Capps family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service. "We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give." Winston Churchill
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 19, 2020.