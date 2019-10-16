Deanna Hall Fuller-Smith passed away October 12, 2019 at St. Vincent's East hospital. She was preceded in death by her brother Murray Hall, Grandparents Rudell and Bovene Beverly and Clifford and Mary Alice Hall. She is survived by her parents John Murray Hall and Joanne Beverly Hall, Husband Larry Smith, Son Murray Fuller and Grandson Tannar Fuller. She will be missed. Our Lives were blessed by her presence. Memorial service will be announced later. Please check back for that announcement at millerfuneralhomeoxford.com or our Facebook page Miller Funeral Home and Crematory. (256) 831-4611
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 16, 2019