Mrs. Deborah Darlene Stone, 58, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Doug Whaley will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Deborah was a good mother and a good woman who enjoyed life. She retired from Image Yarn. Mrs. Stone is preceded in death by her father, Doug Smith; brothers, Jonathan Smith and Jeffery Smith; grandmother, Mary Frances Gurley; and great granddaughter, Madilyn Grace Trammell. She is survived by her husband, Rickey Stone; daughters, Felicia (Johnny) Gallahair, Lisa (Ricky) Lathem, April (Justin) Pilkington; mother, Frances Janina Sizemore; brother, Douglas Wren Smith; uncles, Carl Gurley, Thomas Gurley; grandchildren, Maggie Gallahair Jones, Meagan Gallahair Griffin, Morgan Gallahair, Madison Gallahair, Johnny "Jae Jae" Gallahair, Jr., Peyton Pilkington, Maeson Pilkington, Montana Harrell, and Aubrey Harrell, as well as nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Johnny Gallahair, Justin Pilkington, Rickey Lathem, Johnny Gallahair, Jr. Austin Griffin, and Bo Jones. Honorary pallbearer will be Houston Parker. Online condolences may be offered at talladegafuneralhomeinc.com. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 4, 2020