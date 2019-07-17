Deborah J. "Debbie" Brasher, 61, of Lincoln, passed away July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Chapel in Talladega with entombment at Valley Hill Memorial Mausoleum. The Rev. Wes Jones will officiate the service. Her family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 8pm at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Brasher; parents, James and Mary Johnson; brothers, James and Benny Johnson; sisters, Shirley Smelley and Jo Neal Adams, and papa Sammy Mullinax (Nella). She was a member of Fellowship Church in Coldwater and owner of Candy Cane Daycare. She is survived by her sons, Ken Sisk Jr. (Brandi), Jay Brasher ( Tammy), daughter, Hope Allen (Ken); brother, Rodney Johnson (Nelda); sisters, Johnnie Womack (Dewayne), Mary Shuler ( Bones),Nanny Jean Wallace (Jerry); grandchildren, Tripp Allen, Annabelle Allen, Aiden Brasher, Brandon Roe and Katie McKenzie; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Her special friend and family Johnny Frank, his daughter, Nicole Ponder (Davy), her children, Jon Jon and Gracie. Pallbearers will be Larry Mullinax, Jon Kaylen Johnson, Andy Keith, Matt Peters, Tracy Hudgins, Tommy Shellnut, Steven Hill, Danny Gentry and Mike Mullinax. Honorary Pallbearers will be children past and present of Candy Cane Daycare. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on July 17, 2019