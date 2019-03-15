Deborah (Debye) R. Butler of St. Petersburg Florida, went home to be with our Lord March 8, 2019. Debye was a very special daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her warm smile and her contagious laugh. Debye was an elementary school teacher for Sylacauga City Schools until she moved to the Tampa Bay area. She then worked as an elementary school teacher for Hillsborough County Schools. Teaching young children was her calling and many young lives were touched throughout her years of service. She is survived by her husband: Marlon Butler, son: Drew Butler, grandchild: Rhett Butler, sister: Joan Evans, sister: Becky Head, sister: Judy Lavies, cousin: Mona Sims, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 17th at 2pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah R. "Debye" Butler.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 15, 2019