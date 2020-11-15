1/
Debra Kay Echols
Debra Kay Echols, 66, of Jacksonville, Alabama passed away on November 12, 2020. Ms. Echols was Baptist by faith.
She is preceded in death by brothers; Ralph Barker; Leslie Barker; Danny Barker; Lawrence Barker; Jerry Barker; sisters: Martha Martinez; Thelma Barker and Becky Singleton. Husbands: Jimmy Salster; Michael Echols and Tim Allen.
She is survived by her daughters; Sonya Jacks (Kenneth); Vahnessa Johnston (Joshua); sisters; Cathy Salster (Phillip); Frieda Brown and Frances Matthews. Grandchildren; Gracie Johnston; Jesse Johnston; Yaziel Cerantez; William Pruitt III; Kevin Jacks; Jeremy Jacks. Great grandchildren; Armani Matthews; Cooper Jacks; Asher Jacks; William Pruitt; Adelyn Jacks; Kadynce Jacks; Connor Jacks; Caden Jacks.
Visitation for Ms. Echols will be Monday November 16, 2020 from 12:00PM-1:30PM in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have a graveside service at 2:00PM at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
