Debra Kay Echols, 66, of Jacksonville, Alabama passed away on November 12, 2020. Ms. Echols was Baptist by faith.

She is preceded in death by brothers; Ralph Barker; Leslie Barker; Danny Barker; Lawrence Barker; Jerry Barker; sisters: Martha Martinez; Thelma Barker and Becky Singleton. Husbands: Jimmy Salster; Michael Echols and Tim Allen.

She is survived by her daughters; Sonya Jacks (Kenneth); Vahnessa Johnston (Joshua); sisters; Cathy Salster (Phillip); Frieda Brown and Frances Matthews. Grandchildren; Gracie Johnston; Jesse Johnston; Yaziel Cerantez; William Pruitt III; Kevin Jacks; Jeremy Jacks. Great grandchildren; Armani Matthews; Cooper Jacks; Asher Jacks; William Pruitt; Adelyn Jacks; Kadynce Jacks; Connor Jacks; Caden Jacks.

Visitation for Ms. Echols will be Monday November 16, 2020 from 12:00PM-1:30PM in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have a graveside service at 2:00PM at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.

