Delene "Momma D" Wright Patterson, age 79, of Sycamore, passed away September 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Patterson and Cindy Patterson, brothers, Hubert and Linda Wright and Jack and Marilyn Wright, and grandchildren, Morgan Patterson and Deleia Patterson. She is preceded in death by her husband, "Bones" Patterson and brother, Lane Wright. Mrs. Patterson was a long time member of the Sycamore Baptist Church. She was currently serving on the board of the Sycamore Water Authority. Funeral services were Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel, with a visitation from 12noon until 2pm prior to the service. Pall bearers were; Justin Wright, Matthew Wright, Shane Wright, Phillip Gowens, Barry Hammonds, and Mark Luker. Honorary pall bearers; Billy Joe Luker, Mike Hall, Randy Kissic, Jerome Kissic, and Tim Hurt. Burial was in Tallassahatchie Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019