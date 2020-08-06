1/
Delores Hall
1950 - 2020
Delores Hall, age 69, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away at her home on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Delores was born October 9, 1950 in Meridian, Mississippi to J. W. Jenkins and Esther Louise (Maten) Jenkins.
Mrs. Hall was member of First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, a preschool teacher at FUMC Sylacauga for 20 years, a loving wife, mother, and Gigi to her grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her husband of 46 years Wayne Hall; daughter Andrea Giuliano (Jeff) of Newport Beach, California; and son Jeffery Hall (Sarah) of Greenville, South Carolina; grandsons Scott Giuliano, Grant Giuliano, and Zach Giuliano, granddaughters Lake Hall and Mae Hall.
Delores was preceded in death by daughter Ashley Leanne Hall; father J. W. Jenkins and mother Esther Louise (Maten) Jenkins; and brother, Paul Jenkins.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 AM at First Baptist of Sylacauga with Bro. Larry Morrison officiating. A graveside service followed at Boswell Mosely Cemetery in Gilbertown, Alabama with Bro. Keith Pugh officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were Paul Kirby, Cassie Burton, Scott Fowler, Rick Redmond, Don Hardy and John Floyd.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL directed the services.


Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 6, 2020.
