Delores Jane Lathem
- Delores Jane Lathem, 65, passed away July 26, 2020 at Citizens Hospital in Talladega.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford. Her family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at Usrey Funeral Home.
She was employed at Wal-Mart in Oxford for the past 17 years. She loved dancing, singing, listening to old country music on records, her grandchildren and family.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Lucille Johnston; her father, Wiley F. Johnston; her sister, Ann Overstraten; and her companion, James Eugene Waugh.
She is survived by two brothers, Fredrick W. Johnston of Munford and Robert "Jim" Overstraten of Kentucky; one sister, Diane Key of Orange Springs, Fl.; two sons, Randy W. Langley (April) of Coldwater, Al. and Jeremy E. Lathem (Rebecca) of Chickamauga, Ga.; two daughters, Lisa Langley Lackey of Munford, Al. and Shana Givens (Robert) of Lincoln, Al.; thirteen grandkids and seven great-grandkids.
Pallbearers will be Fredrick W. Johnston, Randy W. Langley, Jeremy E. Lathem, Lester "Butchie" Key Jr., Robert "Bobby" Givens and Casey "CJ" Jones.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Colten Givens, Trenten Givens, Kortland Key, Brent Key and Garrett Key.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
