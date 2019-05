Dianne Brasseale O'Neal, 70, of Calera passed away May 21, 2019 at her residence. A graveside service will be held 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Minnie Bailey and Jeff Coker officiating. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Mrs. O'Neal lived most of her life in Talladega. She worked as a bookkeeper at Howard Brasseale Ford, Colonial Motors, and First Presbyterian Church of Talladega. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Talladega and loved sewing. She is survived by her husband, Robert O'Neal; son, Howard O'Neal (Dee Dee); daughters, Brandy O'Neal, Jennifer O'Neal (John Barkley), Cathy O'Neal; sister, Donna Frey Keeton; brother, Sammy Brasseale (Allison); and 9 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan House of Talladega. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.