Dianne Brasseale O'Neal, 70, of Calera passed away May 21, 2019 at her residence. A graveside service will be held 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Minnie Bailey and Jeff Coker officiating. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Mrs. O'Neal lived most of her life in Talladega. She worked as a bookkeeper at Howard Brasseale Ford, Colonial Motors, and First Presbyterian Church of Talladega. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Talladega and loved sewing. She is survived by her husband, Robert O'Neal; son, Howard O'Neal (Dee Dee); daughters, Brandy O'Neal, Jennifer O'Neal (John Barkley), Cathy O'Neal; sister, Donna Frey Keeton; brother, Sammy Brasseale (Allison); and 9 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan House of Talladega. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 23, 2019