Dianne Fields, age 63, of Childersburg, passed away April 8, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael Fields (Terri Ann) daughters, Dana Baker (Joel) and Mandi Phillips (Joshua), grandchildren; Ashley Byrd, Brittany Fields, Lauren Fields, Allison Carter, Chance Baker, Devin Phillips, Brianna Crowe, Chandler Rainey, and Alexis Rainey, and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Wade Fields. Funeral services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at Mercy Baptist Church with a visitation from 12noon until 2pm. Rev. Joe Coley to officiate. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
